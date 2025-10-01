Bareilly Clash Aftermath: Arrests and Accusations Amidst Police Crackdown

In a significant development, two individuals linked to the September 26 violence in Bareilly have been arrested following an encounter with police in the CB Ganj area. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Idrees and Iqbal, both sustaining bullet injuries, are currently under treatment.

This comes as authorities intensify their crackdown on those suspected of instigating the unrest. The police have also apprehended Shamsad, a district chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), and are holding multiple suspects as the arrests climb beyond 70.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya stated that both detained individuals have extensive criminal records, and illegal arms were also recovered. Officers warned more strict enforcement to follow, with escalating actions against arrested individuals and their associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)