Left Menu

Bareilly Clash Aftermath: Arrests and Accusations Amidst Police Crackdown

Following the September 26 violence in Bareilly, police have arrested several individuals, including Idrees and Iqbal. The accused are linked to known cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan and face numerous charges. Authorities have taken decisive actions involving property seizures and demolition as part of the broader crackdown on the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:34 IST
Bareilly Clash Aftermath: Arrests and Accusations Amidst Police Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two individuals linked to the September 26 violence in Bareilly have been arrested following an encounter with police in the CB Ganj area. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Idrees and Iqbal, both sustaining bullet injuries, are currently under treatment.

This comes as authorities intensify their crackdown on those suspected of instigating the unrest. The police have also apprehended Shamsad, a district chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), and are holding multiple suspects as the arrests climb beyond 70.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya stated that both detained individuals have extensive criminal records, and illegal arms were also recovered. Officers warned more strict enforcement to follow, with escalating actions against arrested individuals and their associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

 India
2
U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

 Global
3
Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Sea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025