Left Menu

Erdogan Vows to Protect Syria's Unity: Turkey's Diplomatic Directive

President Erdogan reiterated Turkey's commitment to maintaining Syria's territorial unity. He emphasized diplomatic efforts towards integrating the SDF with Syria's government. Erdogan warned of potential military action if diplomacy fails, underscoring Turkey's resolve to prevent the rise of a terrorist entity along its borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:34 IST
Erdogan Vows to Protect Syria's Unity: Turkey's Diplomatic Directive
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a statement on Wednesday, President Tayyip Erdogan declared that Turkey is committed to safeguarding Syria's territorial integrity, warning against the fragmentation of the country. He pointed out that Turkey is engaging in diplomatic efforts to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with Syria's government, aiming to prevent the formation of a terrorist structure near its borders.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of maintaining open diplomatic channels, saying, "We continue to use these channels with patience, sincerity, and common sense." He added that if these diplomatic initiatives fail, Turkey is prepared to take necessary action, making clear that military options remain on the table.

The remarks underscore Ankara's steadfast policy regarding the SDF, which Turkey views as a terrorist organization. Erdogan reiterated that Turkey will not allow a recurrence of past events in Syria, hinting at military intervention if the SDF doesn't integrate into Syria's state apparatus.

TRENDING

1
Transforming India's Horticulture: Centres of Excellence Lead the Way

Transforming India's Horticulture: Centres of Excellence Lead the Way

 India
2
Tributes Pour In for BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy of Patriotism and Leadership

Tributes Pour In for BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy of Patrioti...

 India
3
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025