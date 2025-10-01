Erdogan Vows to Protect Syria's Unity: Turkey's Diplomatic Directive

In a statement on Wednesday, President Tayyip Erdogan declared that Turkey is committed to safeguarding Syria's territorial integrity, warning against the fragmentation of the country. He pointed out that Turkey is engaging in diplomatic efforts to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with Syria's government, aiming to prevent the formation of a terrorist structure near its borders.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of maintaining open diplomatic channels, saying, "We continue to use these channels with patience, sincerity, and common sense." He added that if these diplomatic initiatives fail, Turkey is prepared to take necessary action, making clear that military options remain on the table.

The remarks underscore Ankara's steadfast policy regarding the SDF, which Turkey views as a terrorist organization. Erdogan reiterated that Turkey will not allow a recurrence of past events in Syria, hinting at military intervention if the SDF doesn't integrate into Syria's state apparatus.