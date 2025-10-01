Left Menu

Suspicious Movements Spark Alert in Rajbagh Sector

A joint search operation by police and BSF was initiated in the Rajbagh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following reports of suspicious movements. Locals reported seeing three individuals, including one with a backpack. As of the last reports, no suspects were found, but footprints confirmed presence.

Security forces initiated a search operation on Wednesday after receiving intelligence on suspicious activity in the Rajbagh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The operation, conducted collaboratively by the police and the Border Security Force, focused on an area near the Ujh river adjacent to Jhathana village close to the international border.

According to officials, locals reported observing three individuals, one carrying a heavy backpack. Acting on these reports, joint search teams commenced a comprehensive sweep of the area early in the morning.

Although no suspects have been found, footprints discovered in the area have confirmed the movement of some individuals. At the time of the latest reports, the operation was still in progress.

