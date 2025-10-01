Polish Court Holds Ukrainian Diver in Nord Stream Sabotage Case

A Polish court ruled on Wednesday that a Ukrainian diver should remain in custody as a decision is awaited on his transfer to Germany. The diver is accused of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

The blasts, which have been described by both Moscow and the West as acts of sabotage, significantly impacted energy supplies in Europe amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

German authorities allege the diver participated in planting explosives on the pipelines. Meanwhile, another suspect has been apprehended in Italy, adding to the complex investigation involving the September 2022 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)