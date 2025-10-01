Left Menu

Unrest in Morocco: Violent Protests Shake Cities

Violent protests erupted across multiple cities in Morocco, leaving 263 security officials and 23 civilians injured. The unrest involved the use of knives and Molotov cocktails, leading to the detention of 409 individuals by the police. The Interior Ministry has released details on the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Violent protests erupted across various cities in Morocco, resulting in injuries to 263 security personnel and 23 civilians, as stated by the Interior Ministry.

Protesters escalated the violence by wielding knives and hurling Molotov cocktails and stones at law enforcement.

Authorities have detained 409 individuals in connection with the unrest, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry's spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

