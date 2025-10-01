Unrest in Morocco: Violent Protests Shake Cities
Violent protests erupted across multiple cities in Morocco, leaving 263 security officials and 23 civilians injured. The unrest involved the use of knives and Molotov cocktails, leading to the detention of 409 individuals by the police. The Interior Ministry has released details on the incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
