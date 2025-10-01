Cleric Arrested in Underage Kidnapping and Forced Conversion Case in Nuh

The police in Nuh have arrested a cleric and the prime suspect in a case involving the kidnapping and forced conversion of a 17-year-old girl. Authorities revealed that the suspects had compelled the girl to convert to Islam and marry against her will, seizing documents regarding the fraudulent marriage.

Chief among the arrested were cleric Raiees Uddin and Tariq from Bhadanpur village. They were taken on remand after being presented at the Nuh court. The case unraveled when the girl's family reported her missing, leading to an FIR filed on September 26. Tariq was apprehended the following day, with the girl rescued from captivity.

Further investigations exposed the falsified 'nikah' documents and found that the witnesses listed were unconnected to the case. The cleric is alleged to have been pivotal in orchestrating the ceremony, and both the involved accused are being closely questioned by the police, said DPS Tauru, Abhimanyu Lohan.

(With inputs from agencies.)