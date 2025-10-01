Ladakh's Path to Harmony: Restrictions to Be Lifted Soon

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta held high-level meetings assessing the law and order situation following violence over statehood demands. He assured a phased lifting of imposed restrictions.

Gupta praised security forces and civil administration for restoring order and expressed gratitude to the citizens for their patience. Welfare measures, especially for those injured, were prioritized.

Emphasizing unity and development, Gupta stressed the administration's commitment to peace and urged the public to ignore rumors, promising comprehensive support and aid for advanced medical treatment where needed.