Ladakh's Path to Harmony: Restrictions to Be Lifted Soon
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta reviews law and order, promising gradual lifting of restrictions after recent violence. Meetings ensure security, welfare, and development. The administration is committed to peace, urging the public to avoid misinformation. Gupta assures immediate support and aid for those injured or needing medical assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta held high-level meetings assessing the law and order situation following violence over statehood demands. He assured a phased lifting of imposed restrictions.
Gupta praised security forces and civil administration for restoring order and expressed gratitude to the citizens for their patience. Welfare measures, especially for those injured, were prioritized.
Emphasizing unity and development, Gupta stressed the administration's commitment to peace and urged the public to ignore rumors, promising comprehensive support and aid for advanced medical treatment where needed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- Kavinder Gupta
- law and order
- statehood
- security
- peace
- restrictions
- violence
- development
- aid
Advertisement