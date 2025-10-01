Drones over Kiel: A New Security Concern in Germany

In a developing situation, German authorities are probing potential espionage activities by unidentified drones over critical infrastructure in Schleswig-Holstein. Drones were reportedly seen over key sites including a power plant, a university hospital, and a shipyard, raising security concerns.

The sightings occurred on September 25 and have prompted an investigation by regional authorities. Regional Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waack and Chief Public Prosecutor Stephanie Gropp confirmed the ongoing probe amid tensions highlighted by similar incidents in neighboring NATO nations.

While counsels caution against jumping to conclusions, officials acknowledge the increased urgency of drone defenses. This includes collaborative efforts with other northern German states. Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt emphasized a need for balanced response strategies. Meanwhile, the public watches closely as the investigation unfolds.