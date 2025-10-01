Security Forces Neutralize Terrorists in Balochistan Operations

Pakistan's military successfully neutralized 13 terrorists in Balochistan during two meticulously planned intelligence-based operations, according to a statement released by the army on Wednesday.

An operation in Quetta district targeted militants reportedly linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The army confirmed the elimination of ten Khawarij militants following an intense exchange of fire.

A separate operation unfolded in the Kech area, resulting in three more terrorists being neutralized. Additionally, operations in Khuzdar led to the arrest of four terrorists. The army seized significant caches of weapons and ammunition, reinforcing its determination to eradicate terrorism from the region.