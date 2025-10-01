Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize Terrorists in Balochistan Operations

Pakistan's security forces killed 13 terrorists in Balochistan during intelligence-based operations. Ten militants were neutralized in Quetta and three in Kech. Weapons and ammunition were seized. The army also apprehended four terrorists in Khuzdar, reinforcing its commitment to combat terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:32 IST
Security Forces Neutralize Terrorists in Balochistan Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's military successfully neutralized 13 terrorists in Balochistan during two meticulously planned intelligence-based operations, according to a statement released by the army on Wednesday.

An operation in Quetta district targeted militants reportedly linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The army confirmed the elimination of ten Khawarij militants following an intense exchange of fire.

A separate operation unfolded in the Kech area, resulting in three more terrorists being neutralized. Additionally, operations in Khuzdar led to the arrest of four terrorists. The army seized significant caches of weapons and ammunition, reinforcing its determination to eradicate terrorism from the region.

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

 India
3
Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on health care demands, reports AP.

Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on he...

 Global
4
Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relations

Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025