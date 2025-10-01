Left Menu

UPSC Centenary: A Renewed Vision for Inclusivity and Future-readiness

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is marking its centenary year by enhancing collaboration with state commissions and modernizing its selection process. Chairman Ajay Kumar emphasized inclusivity, digital transformation, and engagement with younger aspirants to maintain UPSC's legacy while adapting to future challenges and opportunities.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is ramping up its efforts to modernize and become more inclusive as it celebrates its centenary year. Chairman Ajay Kumar highlighted plans to work closely with state public service commissions, share best practices, and leverage digital tools to engage with the next generation of aspirants.

Ajay Kumar underscored the importance of inclusivity, digital transformation, and outreach to candidates from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. He revealed initiatives like the anecdote portal 'My UPSC Interview' and a new visual identity, which emphasize modern engagement and uphold the core values of merit, transparency, and service.

The centenary celebrations include a focus on integrating technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to meet the expectations of 'Gen Z'. The launch of a new UPSC logo and the anecdote portal are part of the ongoing efforts to honor the commission's legacy while addressing contemporary national and global challenges.

