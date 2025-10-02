Demolition Drama: Political Clash in Badshahpur

In a dramatic showdown in Badshahpur, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) dismantled a commercial structure reportedly owned by Congress leader Rajesh Yadav. The demolition, executed with support from a JCB, was met with resistance from Yadav, an RTI activist, who engaged in a heated argument with municipal officials.

Yadav accused RS Batth, a district town planner with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, of being a political pawn, claiming the action was driven by BJP's Rao Narbir Singh, a Haryana cabinet minister. Yadav dared Batth to demolish Singh's farmhouse if he truly had the resolve.

As tensions escalated, police escorted Yadav from the scene. A subsequent video showing Yadav apologizing for his comments emerged online. The building, lacking necessary permits and standing on 1,000 square yards, received an eviction notice late last month with a court hearing pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)