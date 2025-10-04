Shah rules out talks with Naxals, tells them to surrender; reiterates Mar 2026 target to end menace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday ruled out talks with Naxals and said they will have to lay down weapons and accept the government's ''lucrative surrender and rehabilitation policy''.

Addressing the 'Bastar Dussehra Lokotsav' and 'Swadeshi Mela' in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, he asserted that March 31, 2026 has been set as the deadline to bid farewell to the menace of Naxalism.

''I want to tell all my tribal brothers and sisters to persuade the youth of their villages to lay down their arms. They should shun violence, join the mainstream, and become part of the development of Bastar,'' he said.

Security forces, including the CRPF and Chhattisgarh police, will give a befitting reply if ultras disrupt peace in Bastar, Shah warned.

Shah said he visited the renowned Maa Danteshwari Temple here and had prayed that security forces get strength to free the entire Bastar region from ''red terror'' by March 31 next year.

Notably, anti-Naxalite operations intensified in Chhattisgarh after the BJP came to power in 2023. Security forces have gunned down over 450 Naxalites in a string of encounters, mostly centred in the Bastar region, since January last year.

''Some people have called for talks (with Naxals). Let me make it clear again that both the Chhattisgarh and Central governments are committed to development across Bastar and all Naxal-affected areas. What is there to talk about? A lucrative surrender-and-rehabilitation policy has been put in place. Come forward and lay down your weapons,'' Shah said.

''Some people in Delhi used to spread misinformation for years that the birth of Naxalism was for the fight for development. But I have come to tell my tribal brothers that the entire Bastar has been deprived of development. The root cause of this is Naxalism,'' he said.

Today, electricity, drinking water, roads, toilets in homes, health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh and 5 kg free rice have reached every village in India but Bastar has been deprived of such development, Shah said.

''The Chhattisgarh government has made the best surrender policy in the country. More than 500 people have surrendered in a single month. Everyone should surrender. As soon as a village becomes Naxalite-free, the state government will give it Rs 1 crore for development. Naxalism will not benefit anyone,'' he said.

''Narendra Modi govt has given more than Rs 4 lakh crore to Chhattisgarh for development works in 10 years. On behalf of the PM, I want to assure you that after March 31, 2026, Naxalites will not be able to stop your development. They will not be able to stop your rights,'' he said.

Shah described the 75-day-long Dussehra festival as one of the world's longest and culturally significant festivals, honouring the region's tribal heritage.

''I attended Muria Darbar today and felt immense joy. All the (tribal) community leaders from Bastar division were present and shared their issues. I will go to Delhi and tell everyone to witness a Muria Darbar at least once. Since 1874, it has reflected active participation, a judicial system, tribal culture, thoughtful dialogue, and people's engagement,'' Shah said.

In the truest sense, Muria Darbar, with its core democratic values, is a historic and global heritage and a subject of great learning for the entire nation, he pointed out.

The BJP government has launched various schemes in honour of tribals in the state, he added.

Urging to adopt swadeshi products, Shah said no one can stop India from becoming the world's leading economic power if its 140 crore citizens take up this resolve.

''Modi ji has provided significant relief to mothers and sisters across the country by reducing the tax (GST) on 395 items. He has kept the tax on daily use items at only 5 per cent. Our country has never seen such a significant tax cut,'' Shah said.

On the occasion, the Union Home Minister transferred the 20th monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 into the bank accounts of nearly 65 lakh women beneficiaries of the state's Mahtari Vandan scheme. The total money transferred on the occasion stood at Rs 606.94 crore.

Shah also launched the Chief Minister Rural Bus Service scheme mainly for the tribal-dominated Bastar and Surguja divisions.

In his address, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said 34 buses will be deployed for 250 remote villages, with the state government bearing the loss suffered by operators.

Shah arrived on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on Friday night.

