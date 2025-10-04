Left Menu

Criminal detained under Public Safety Act in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:21 IST
Criminal detained under Public Safety Act in J-K's Udhampur
An alleged criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Madan Lal, a resident of Gali Kotwali in Chenani tehsil, has been involved in a series of criminal acts for which multiple cases have been registered against him in the district, a police spokesperson said.

A habitual offender, Madan Lal's repeated involvement in unlawful activities posed a serious threat to public peace, safety and tranquility, compelling the authorities to take preventive action by detaining him under the Public Safety Act on the district magistrate's orders, the spokesperson said.

Lal has been lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu, he said.

