Madhya Pradesh Police arrests two cybercriminals from Jharkhand's Deoghar

A police team from Madhya Pradeshs Panna arrested two cybercriminals in Jharkhands Deoghar district, an officer said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Hasan Raja and Irfan Ansari.

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:33 IST
A police team from Madhya Pradesh's Panna arrested two cybercriminals in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, an officer said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Hasan Raja and Irfan Ansari. Both were allegedly involved in posing as bank officials to commit fraud and were arrested on Friday.

Satyendra Prasad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Madhupur, said, ''Both the accused were allegedly involved in committing a fraud of Rs 14 lakh on a government school teacher from the Pawai police station area in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. A complaint was filed by the victim at the Pawai police station in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. Based on mobile call details and location data, the police identified the involvement of three youths from the Pathrol police station area.'' A three-member team from Madhya Pradesh, with the assistance of the Pathrol police, conducted raids in Kasaiya and Upper Bilariya villages. This led to the detention of Aman Raja, Hasan Raja, and Irfan Ansari. After interrogation, the police released Aman Raja on a personal bond. Meanwhile, Hasan Raja and Irfan Ansari have been arrested, he said.

The officer said that police recovered Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, an ATM card, SIM cards, a mobile phone, a passbook, and a bike from Irfan Ansari's house, while from the house of Hasan Raja, they seized Rs 5 lakh in cash, a laptop, a mobile phone, an ATM card, SIM cards, gold and silver jewellery, and other documents.

After completing the paperwork, the Madhya Pradesh police are preparing to take them to Panna on transit remand from the local court.

