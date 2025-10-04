Left Menu

Ice cream vendor arrested for trying to rape 6-year-old girl in Shimla

A 45-year-old ice cream vendor has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a six-year-old girl in Jhakri in Shimla district, police said on Saturday.According to police, the mother of the girl approached the police and filed a complaint against the man, who is from Rajasthan, alleging that he visited her shop and lured her daughter to his cart on the pretext of giving her an ice cream.The mother said that at first she didnt notice as she was busy attending to customers, but when she noticed her daughter was not around, she started to look for her.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:19 IST
A 45-year-old ice cream vendor has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a six-year-old girl in Jhakri in Shimla district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the mother of the girl approached the police and filed a complaint against the man, who is from Rajasthan, alleging that he visited her shop and lured her daughter to his cart on the pretext of giving her an ice cream.

The mother said that at first she didn't notice as she was busy attending to customers, but when she noticed her daughter was not around, she started to look for her. When she went to the ice cream cart, she saw the man trying to rape her daughter, she said in her complaint. Seeing her, the man fled from the spot.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the ice cream vendor.

A case under section 64 (rape) and 62 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhta (BNS) 2023 as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012 has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

