PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:20 IST
Man held in southwest Delhi for abusing Hindu deities in video: Police
The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man in southwest Delhi for allegedly using abusive language against Hindu deities and police personnel in a video circulated on social media, an official said.

A PCR call was received at the Vasant Kunj (South) police station regarding a man, later identified as Md Shamshad Alam, purportedly using abusive language against Hindu gods.

''A police team immediately reached the spot near Ruby Nursery, close to Chhatarpur Metro Station, where complainant Ravi Kant and several members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were present,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

The complainants showed the police a video circulating on social media in which Alam was purportedly seen using highly offensive language against Hindu deities and police officers.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Vasant Kunj (South) police station, and the accused was arrested, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

