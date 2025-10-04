Left Menu

Charges framed against Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, others in 2023 BMC official assault case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:32 IST
Charges framed against Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, others in 2023 BMC official assault case
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court has framed charges against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab and 10 others for allegedly assaulting and intimidating a civic official in Santacruz East in 2023.

Special judge for MP/MLA cases Satyanarayan Navander, on September 30, framed charges against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) and 34 (common intention), among others.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and sought to be tried for the offences, said the order, details of which were made available on Saturday.

As per the prosecution, Parab and the others allegedly assaulted and threatened an assistant engineer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after Shiv Sena (UBT) workers took out a march to protest the demolition of a party 'shakha' (local branch) in suburban Bandra.

A delegation led by Parab later met H-East ward officer Swapna Kshirsagar to express their anguish over the BMC action. During this meeting, Parab and others allegedly assaulted assistant engineer Ajay Patil (42) and threatened him with dire consequences, as per the prosecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
2
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
3
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia
4
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025