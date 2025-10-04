Left Menu

Murder of scribe's son in Beed: Cops question victim's friends

PTI | Beed | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:54 IST
Beed police on Saturday questioned several persons as part of its probe into the murder of Yash Dhaka at Mane Complex here on September 25, an official said.

Among those who were questioned by Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat at the Local Crime Branch office were Dhaka's friends and a girl he had spoken to prior to the incident, the official said.

Three persons have been arrested so far in connection with the killing of Dhaka, the son local journalist Devendra Dhaka, he added.

''The focus of the questioning by SP Kanwat, additional SP Sachin Pandkar and LCB inspector Shivaji Bantewad was specifically on what transpired on the night of the murder and the exact reason for the attack,'' he said.

''The angles covered included whether Dhaka was killed following an altercation over him speaking to this girl. Those questioned were ones spotted in some CCTV footages. Among those on the run in the case are Ganesh Shirale, the district youth wing chief of the Shiv Sena,'' the official said.

In its quest for justice, the Dhaka family has met SP Kanwat as well as Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

