Left Menu

Pakistan's Bold Pitch: Pasni Port Project to Woo Trump

The Pakistan Army has proposed developing Pasni port on the Arabian Sea, seeking US investment to gain strategic regional influence. Although unofficial, this initiative aims to capitalize on current geopolitical tensions, with the potential to enhance US-Pakistan relations, especially under President Trump’s administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:30 IST
Pakistan's Bold Pitch: Pasni Port Project to Woo Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Pakistan Army is making an ambitious attempt to sway US President Donald Trump with a proposal to develop a port on the Arabian Sea, according to UK media reports.

The pitch involves American investors transforming Pasni into a terminal for Pakistan's critical minerals, amidst geopolitical shifts in South Asia.

While the plan is not official policy, it illustrates Pakistan's effort to leverage its strategic position and mend ties with the US, strained over past conflicts.

TRENDING

1
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
2
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
3
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia
4
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025