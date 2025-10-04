Pakistan's Bold Pitch: Pasni Port Project to Woo Trump
The Pakistan Army has proposed developing Pasni port on the Arabian Sea, seeking US investment to gain strategic regional influence. Although unofficial, this initiative aims to capitalize on current geopolitical tensions, with the potential to enhance US-Pakistan relations, especially under President Trump’s administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Pakistan Army is making an ambitious attempt to sway US President Donald Trump with a proposal to develop a port on the Arabian Sea, according to UK media reports.
The pitch involves American investors transforming Pasni into a terminal for Pakistan's critical minerals, amidst geopolitical shifts in South Asia.
While the plan is not official policy, it illustrates Pakistan's effort to leverage its strategic position and mend ties with the US, strained over past conflicts.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Trump
- Pasni
- port
- geopolitical
- US investment
- Southeast Asia
- minerals
- infrastructure
- relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Geopolitical conflicts intensifying, India's capacity to absorb external shocks is strong: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Putin's Bold Assertions at Valdai Club: Geopolitical Tensions and Strategic Responses
Putin's Sochi Speech: A Global Perspective on Russia's Geopolitical Stance
Russian Firms' Panda Bond Ambitions Falter Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Air India Launches Non-Stop Delhi-Manila Flight, Expanding Southeast Asia Presence