Tensions Rise in Tbilisi: Protests Erupt Over Municipal Elections

In the capital of Tbilisi, Georgian police resorted to using pepper spray and water cannons to disperse a large group of protesters near the presidential palace, according to eyewitness accounts. This unrest unfolded as municipal elections took place on Saturday, highlighting growing political tension in the region.

The protests were instigated by opposition groups that have accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of conducting fraudulent elections last year and stalling the nation's goal of joining the European Union. These accusations have fueled a call for a 'peaceful revolution' to challenge the perceived pro-Russian and authoritarian stance of the current government.

As polling stations closed during the municipal elections, riot police in full gear intervened to remove demonstrators from the vicinity of the presidential palace. The opposition's claims of election illegitimacy further boycott of the voting process by Georgia's major opposition blocs.

