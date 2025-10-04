Gym Trainers Arrested in Gurugram for Alleged Rape of Foreign Language Teacher

In a shocking turn of events, the Gurugram Police have detained four gym trainers on allegations of raping a foreign language teacher on two separate occasions. The police disclosed the arrest on Saturday, confirming the identities of the accused as Gaurav, Yogesh, Abhishek, and Neeraj.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, reported that she initially met Gaurav at a party in September, where they exchanged contact information. She alleged that on September 18, Gaurav invited her to Neeraj's apartment in the Sushant Lok area, where the first assault took place. Further, she claimed that on October 2, a similar invite led to another shocking episode involving all four individuals.

The complaint prompted police action, resulting in charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 3(5) for common intention, 64(1) for rape, and 70(1) for gang rape. The accused have reportedly confessed to their crimes and are now under judicial custody as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)