Ambulance Drivers Under SIT Probe in Dharmasthala Case

The SIT is investigating a case of alleged murders, rapes, and improper handling of bodies in Dharmasthala. Two ambulance drivers have been questioned as part of the inquiry. The SIT seeks to determine if body transport followed protocol, amid allegations involving local temple administrators. Political tensions surround the probe.

  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing multiple alleged murders, rapes, and body burials in Dharmasthala called in two ambulance drivers from Belthangady for questioning. The drivers, known for their social work, joined the investigation on Saturday, sources confirm.

The SIT aims to gather details about body transportation in Unnatural Death Report (UDR) cases. Officials say the inquiry is pivotal to confirming if the body transfers were supervised by police or conducted independently, a key issue for accountability and evidence integrity.

This latest move by the SIT, with ambulance drivers now involved, represents a new direction in the ongoing investigation. The case has become politically sensitive following accusations against local temple authorities and heated protests led by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

