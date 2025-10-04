Tragedy Strikes in Angleton: Two Children Dead in Texas Shooting

In a heart-wrenching event early Saturday, a shooting near the suburb of Angleton, Texas, claimed the lives of two children and left two others critically injured, authorities confirmed.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office revealed via Facebook that deputies found two children, aged 13 and 4, fatally shot upon arrival. Two surviving children, ages 8 and 9, were flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials noted that all individuals believed to be involved have been detained and assured the community of no further threat. However, detailed circumstances of the tragic event remain undisclosed as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)