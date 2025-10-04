Daylight Heist: Gold Trader Murder Shocks West Bengal
A gold trader named Shankar Jana was murdered during a robbery in his shop in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Five robbers, pretending to be customers, attacked, tied up, and assaulted him, fleeing with gold. Police are inspecting CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Traders demand increased security.
A gold trader met a tragic end in a brazen daylight robbery at his shop in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police reported.
The victim, identified as Shankar Jana, was attacked in his shop located on Shambhunath Das Lane in Baranagar, just outside Kolkata. The police described how five individuals, posing as customers, carried out the crime.
High-ranking officials, including Barrackpore Police Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma, are investigating the operation with the aid of CCTV footage. Forensic teams are also involved as traders call for more robust security measures in the area.
