Federal Judge Blocks Trump Policy on Adult Detention of Migrant Youth

A federal judge has intervened to stop a controversial Trump administration policy that aimed to transfer migrant children into adult detention centers upon reaching 18. This halt came after US District Judge Rudolph Contreras issued a temporary restraining order against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday, citing violations of a court order he issued in 2021 against such practices.

The policy, part of President Donald Trump's stringent immigration agenda, drew swift legal challenges from advocacy groups. These organizations contend that the administration's actions are part of a larger scheme to pressure young immigrants into abandoning their legal rights in the United States.

As an attempt continues to refine immigration strategies, ICE has justified its detentions under case-by-case parole authority for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. However, the execution of this policy has sparked widespread criticism and fears of lasting harm for those affected, particularly vulnerable individuals with a history of trauma.

