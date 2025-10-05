Federal Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment in Portland

In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge temporarily halted President Trump's directive to deploy 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. The decision comes amid a lawsuit challenging the President's authority, highlighting tensions between federal and state governments over intervention in local matters.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, appointed by Trump during his first term, stated there was no substantial evidence of rebellion or severe disruption to law enforcement that would justify such action. Despite Trump's characterization of Portland as "war-ravaged," state officials described the protests as relatively peaceful with limited arrests.

The state's lawsuit, filed by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, argues that Trump's deployment violates state rights under the 10th Amendment and accuses him of targeting Democratic cities. The legal battle underscores the broader political disagreements over federal intervention in cities with Democratic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)