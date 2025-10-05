Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Portland National Guard Deployment
A federal judge in Portland temporarily halted President Trump's plan to send 200 Oregon National Guard troops to the city. The lawsuit claims Trump's move exaggerates protest threats and breaches state authority. Oregon argues for its right to self-police, suggesting Trump's deployment decision discriminates against Democratic-led cities.
In a critical legal setback for U.S. President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Portland temporarily restrained the deployment of 200 Oregon National Guard troops. This move comes amidst a lawsuit challenging the president's authority to dispatch military forces to handle protests, which he described as uncontrollable.
The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, indicates there's little evidence that the ongoing protests escalated to require military intervention. The judge emphasized that Trump's portrayal of the city as "war-ravaged" seems disconnected from the reality on the ground, where recent demonstrations remained mostly peaceful.
The White House announced plans to appeal the decision, maintaining that federal measures were necessary to protect personnel. However, Oregon's leadership disputes this narrative, asserting that Trump overstates threats for political ends, violating several legal frameworks and the state's autonomous rights.
