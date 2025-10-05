Poland Bolsters Air Defense Amid Rising Tensions

Poland has ramped up its air defense measures after Russia launched airstrikes on Ukraine, affecting areas near the Polish border. Aircraft from Poland and its NATO allies have been deployed to safeguard Polish airspace, according to the country's armed forces.

The operational command of Poland announced that the air force is working in conjunction with heightened ground-based defenses and radar systems, which have been set to their highest state of alert.

This move comes as all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts at 0210 GMT, responding to warnings from the Ukrainian Air Force about potential Russian missile and drone attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)