Poland Bolsters Air Defense Amid Rising Tensions
Poland heightened its air defense as Russia's airstrikes on Ukraine raised alarms near the Polish border. Polish and allied NATO aircraft have been deployed, while ground defenses reach peak readiness. Ukraine endured a nationwide air raid alert as the threat of Russian missiles and drones loomed large.
Poland has ramped up its air defense measures after Russia launched airstrikes on Ukraine, affecting areas near the Polish border. Aircraft from Poland and its NATO allies have been deployed to safeguard Polish airspace, according to the country's armed forces.
The operational command of Poland announced that the air force is working in conjunction with heightened ground-based defenses and radar systems, which have been set to their highest state of alert.
This move comes as all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts at 0210 GMT, responding to warnings from the Ukrainian Air Force about potential Russian missile and drone attacks.
