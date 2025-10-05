Odisha's Recruitment Exam Turmoil Sparks Political Uproar
The Odisha government is under scrutiny as reports reveal that 16 recruitment examinations were either canceled or postponed since the BJP assumed power in June 2024. Allegations of sabotage, malpractices, and irregularities have surfaced, prompting a demand for detailed reports from various governmental departments and agencies.
The Odisha government is demanding detailed reports from all departments and agencies regarding the cancellation of recruitment examinations. This comes amid accusations from opposition parties that 16 such exams have been annulled since the BJP's ascension to power in the state.
The BJD and Congress claim that these cancellations, which occurred between June 2024 and September 2025, highlight a significant issue under the BJP administration. A recent controversy involved the Police Sub-Inspector examination, initially set to occur on September 30 but postponed thrice due to alleged malpractice and arrests of candidates.
The General Administration and Public Grievance Department has called upon relevant commissions to submit comprehensive reports on canceled exams since June 2024. Concerns are escalating, particularly after repeated disruptions signaled potential malpractice, undermining the trust of thousands of job seekers in Odisha.
