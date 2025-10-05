Mount Everest Blizzard Strands Thousands, Prompting Massive Rescue Effort

Rescue operations were urgently initiated Sunday to unblock paths to Mount Everest's eastern slope campsites, where a severe blizzard left around 1,000 people stranded, reported Chinese state media. Efforts involve hundreds of local villagers and rescue teams tackling snow barriers over 4,900 metres high.

As reported by Jimu News, some tourists have already been evacuated. The snowstorm commenced Friday night, persisting throughout Saturday, leading to the suspension of ticket sales and entry to the Everest Scenic Area, according to Tingri County Tourism Company notices.

Simultaneously, Nepal faced heavy rains triggering landslides and flash floods, obstructing roads and causing fatalities; at least 47 people were reported dead. Thirty-five died in landslides in Ilam district, with additional reports of missing persons and lightning casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)