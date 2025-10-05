Left Menu

Mount Everest Blizzard Strands Thousands, Prompting Massive Rescue Effort

A blizzard on Mount Everest's eastern slope has trapped nearly 1,000 people, prompting massive rescue efforts. Local villagers and rescue teams are working to clear access to the campsites. The heavy snowfall, which began on Friday, also brought significant disruptions in nearby Nepal, with landslides and flooding causing fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:15 IST
Mount Everest Blizzard Strands Thousands, Prompting Massive Rescue Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue operations were urgently initiated Sunday to unblock paths to Mount Everest's eastern slope campsites, where a severe blizzard left around 1,000 people stranded, reported Chinese state media. Efforts involve hundreds of local villagers and rescue teams tackling snow barriers over 4,900 metres high.

As reported by Jimu News, some tourists have already been evacuated. The snowstorm commenced Friday night, persisting throughout Saturday, leading to the suspension of ticket sales and entry to the Everest Scenic Area, according to Tingri County Tourism Company notices.

Simultaneously, Nepal faced heavy rains triggering landslides and flash floods, obstructing roads and causing fatalities; at least 47 people were reported dead. Thirty-five died in landslides in Ilam district, with additional reports of missing persons and lightning casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025