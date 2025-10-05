Left Menu

TikTok's License Reinstatement: Balancing Data Privacy and Regulatory Control

Indonesia reinstated TikTok's operating license after the platform complied with government data requests concerning its live streaming activity amid August's deadly protests. TikTok's license was temporarily suspended for non-compliance, raising concerns about free speech. TikTok has now provided the requested data, fulfilling regulatory obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:30 IST
Indonesia has lifted the suspension of TikTok's local operating license after the platform shared requested data regarding its live streaming activities during recent protests. The decision came after TikTok complied with demands for user activity details during the unrest.

The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs had temporarily revoked TikTok's license, citing the platform's initial refusal to provide comprehensive data on user activities from August 25 to 30, a period marked by violent protests. TikTok's compliance now addresses the ministry's concerns over the misuse of its live streaming feature.

The suspension raised issues surrounding free speech and regulatory control in President Prabowo Subianto's administration. However, officials emphasized the need to trace online gambling linked to live streams. TikTok, committed to adhering to local laws, has resumed operations after meeting regulatory requirements.

