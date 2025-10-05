Left Menu

Diplomatic Battle: Trump's Push Against U.N. Cuba Resolution

The Trump administration is urging diplomats to oppose a U.N. resolution demanding the lift of the U.S. embargo on Cuba, leveraging accusations of Cuba's support for Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. This diplomatic push highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Russia, and Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:32 IST
The Trump administration has embarked on a diplomatic campaign to thwart a United Nations resolution urging the cessation of the long-standing U.S. embargo against Cuba. According to an internal State Department cable obtained by Reuters, the effort includes informing other nations of Cuba's alleged backing of Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

U.S. diplomats have been directed to relay claims that up to 5,000 Cubans are joining Russian forces in Ukraine. These efforts aim to sway countries against the non-binding U.N. resolution, which has been overwhelmingly approved annually since 1992. Despite these claims, Cuban U.N. officials have not yet commented on the situation.

The U.S. has upheld the embargo imposed post-1959 Cuban Revolution, blaming Cuba's internal mismanagement for its economic woes. Meanwhile, critics argue the embargo exacerbates Cuba's economic hardships. The administration's stance against the resolution reflects broader geopolitical disputes, positioning Cuba alongside Russia in current global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

