Escape from Ulhasnagar Shelter: Ongoing Search for Missing Inmates
Eight women, who escaped from a state shelter in Ulhasnagar, have been detained. The women, charged under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, escaped by climbing the boundary. A search for four more continues, highlighting recurring security lapses in government-managed homes.
In a notable incident, eight out of 12 women who made a daring escape from a state-run shelter in Ulhasnagar have been recaptured, according to local law enforcement. The women had been facing charges under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act.
On the night of October 3, the inmates fled by scaling the shelter's boundary walls. Police teams swiftly mobilized across Ulhasnagar and the surrounding regions, identifying and detaining eight of the women by Saturday night. Efforts to locate the remaining four escapees are ongoing, as noted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-IV) Sachin Gore.
This event is not isolated, as similar escapes have previously occurred. Last June, a group of minor girls fled a government observation home. Authorities have promised a thorough security review and initiated an inquiry into the apparent lapses that facilitated the escape.
