Empowering Waqf Boards: The UMEED Initiative in Action
The Ministry of Minority Affairs is hosting a regional meeting in Bengaluru focused on strengthening Waqf boards in South India. This initiative, part of the UMEED Act, 2025, aims to enhance the management of Waqf properties through a new central portal. The event underscores efforts to modernize Waqf administration.
The Ministry of Minority Affairs is organizing a one-day regional meeting in Bengaluru to bolster the capabilities of Waqf boards in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This initiative focuses on ensuring effective management of Waqf properties through digital enhancements under the UMEED Act, 2025.
The event, held on October 6, will review data uploads on the UMEED portal and discuss challenges faced by the boards. The portal's implementation ensures transparency and accountability, aiming to streamline Waqf operations.
Furthermore, the ministry seeks feedback from state officials and Waqf board representatives to enhance coordination and modernize administration, emphasizing the commitment to harness Waqf properties for community development.
