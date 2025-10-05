Empowering Waqf Boards: The UMEED Initiative in Action

The Ministry of Minority Affairs is organizing a one-day regional meeting in Bengaluru to bolster the capabilities of Waqf boards in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This initiative focuses on ensuring effective management of Waqf properties through digital enhancements under the UMEED Act, 2025.

The event, held on October 6, will review data uploads on the UMEED portal and discuss challenges faced by the boards. The portal's implementation ensures transparency and accountability, aiming to streamline Waqf operations.

Furthermore, the ministry seeks feedback from state officials and Waqf board representatives to enhance coordination and modernize administration, emphasizing the commitment to harness Waqf properties for community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)