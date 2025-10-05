Complex Peace Process Unfolds in Gaza: U.S. Secretary of State Speaks Out

The conflict in Gaza has not reached a conclusion, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on Sunday, signaling the release of hostages by Hamas as merely an initial step. The next phases of addressing the region's future remain under intense negotiation.

Rubio indicated that Hamas has conditionally accepted an initiative proposed by President Donald Trump to free the hostages, with ongoing discussions concerning logistical details. In principle, Hamas has expressed a willingness to engage in further post-release discussions.

During technical discussions, the U.S. aims to swiftly assess Hamas's commitment to the agreed terms. The primary objective is to facilitate all hostages' release, enabling Israel to retract to a prior position within Gaza. Future objectives involve establishing a technocratic Palestinian leadership and the disarmament of terrorist groups to achieve lasting peace in the region.

