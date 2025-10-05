Harsh Malhotra Leads Flood Relief Efforts in Punjab
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra visited flood-affected areas in Punjab, reviewing relief operations and supporting farmers. Emphasizing swift compensation, he inspected healthcare services and distributed food packets. The minister also assessed national highways, urging quick restoration, showcasing the government's dedication to relief efforts.
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra visited flood-hit areas in Punjab on Sunday, meticulously reviewing ongoing relief efforts aimed at aiding affected individuals.
In a meeting with district officials, the minister reinforced the Narendra Modi government's commitment to supporting farmers impacted by the recent floods, highlighting the urgency of expediting compensation processes.
Malhotra evaluated national highways' conditions and instructed authorities for quick restoration, with a focus on delivering swift aid to flood-affected communities.
