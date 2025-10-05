Deepak Verma: New Leader of CISF Eastern Sector

Deepak Verma, a 1992 cadre officer, has stepped into the leadership role as the new Inspector General (IG) for the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) eastern sector.

This sector, headquartered here, oversees nearly 39 units and six formations across Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Verma, whose career spans 32 years, has extensive experience in securing critical infrastructures, including civil aviation, ports, and the energy sector. He is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, holding an MA and MPhil, and is recognized as a gold medalist from St Columbus College.