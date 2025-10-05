Deepak Verma: New Leader of CISF Eastern Sector
Deepak Verma, a 1992-batch officer with 32 years in CISF, has assumed charge as the IG of CISF's eastern sector. He oversees 39 units across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. A JNU alum, he's recognized for his contributions to security in aviation, ports, and industrial sectors.
Deepak Verma, a 1992 cadre officer, has stepped into the leadership role as the new Inspector General (IG) for the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) eastern sector.
This sector, headquartered here, oversees nearly 39 units and six formations across Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Verma, whose career spans 32 years, has extensive experience in securing critical infrastructures, including civil aviation, ports, and the energy sector. He is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, holding an MA and MPhil, and is recognized as a gold medalist from St Columbus College.
