Left Menu

Deepak Verma: New Leader of CISF Eastern Sector

Deepak Verma, a 1992-batch officer with 32 years in CISF, has assumed charge as the IG of CISF's eastern sector. He oversees 39 units across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. A JNU alum, he's recognized for his contributions to security in aviation, ports, and industrial sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:22 IST
Deepak Verma: New Leader of CISF Eastern Sector
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Verma, a 1992 cadre officer, has stepped into the leadership role as the new Inspector General (IG) for the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) eastern sector.

This sector, headquartered here, oversees nearly 39 units and six formations across Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Verma, whose career spans 32 years, has extensive experience in securing critical infrastructures, including civil aviation, ports, and the energy sector. He is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, holding an MA and MPhil, and is recognized as a gold medalist from St Columbus College.

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025