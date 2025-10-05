Cuttack Clashes: Tensions Rise Post-Durga Puja Immersion

On Sunday, tensions gripped the city of Cuttack following a violent outbreak between two groups during the Durga Puja idol immersion ceremony. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) declared a 12-hour bandh scheduled for October 6, escalating the situation.

According to police reports, the confrontation began early Saturday morning near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar area, when a procession heading towards Debigara on the Kathajodi river faced opposition over loud music. The disagreement quickly turned violent as stones and glass bottles were hurled from rooftops, injuring several, including the Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

In response, police intervened with a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order. Despite the pause in the immersion activities, idol immersions resumed under tightened security. Authorities have so far arrested six individuals, and investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, the VHP criticized local administration for failing to maintain peace, demanding accountability from senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)