Motorbike Assailants Open Fire on Police Checkpoint in Daring Escape

On Sunday, a routine checkpoint on Pakhowal Road descended into chaos when two motorbike-riding youths defied police orders to stop. In a dramatic turn of events, the suspects opened fire on the police team, led by Inspector Sunita Rani, before making their getaway.

While the police officers managed to escape without injury, the incident left one civilian, Lakhwinder Singh, seriously hurt as he was struck by a stray bullet. Singh was immediately transported to a nearby medical facility for urgent care.

The assailants successfully breached the police checkpoint and evaded capture. Law enforcement is now focusing on CCTV footage analysis to track down the perpetrators behind this audacious attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)