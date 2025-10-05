Left Menu

Arrest of Youths for Circulating Morphed Image of UP CM

Two youths, Asif Saifi and Imran, were arrested for distributing a doctored photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. They were caught near Richha Railway Station and confessed to sharing the image. The post sparked public outrage, leading to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:31 IST
Arrest of Youths for Circulating Morphed Image of UP CM
Photograph
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two youths have been apprehended by police for allegedly circulating a morphed and objectionable image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The accused, identified as Asif Saifi, 24, and Imran, 21, were arrested near the Richha Railway Station after authorities received a tip-off. Police have confiscated two mobile phones believed to have been used in the crime. Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra stated that the image, which was shared on October 2, went viral, inciting widespread public outrage.

An investigation traced the origins of the post to the two individuals from Bareilly district. After admitting their involvement, allegedly influenced by others, both have been detained with further inquiries in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
2
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
3
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global
4
Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025