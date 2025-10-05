Arrest of Youths for Circulating Morphed Image of UP CM

In a significant development, two youths have been apprehended by police for allegedly circulating a morphed and objectionable image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The accused, identified as Asif Saifi, 24, and Imran, 21, were arrested near the Richha Railway Station after authorities received a tip-off. Police have confiscated two mobile phones believed to have been used in the crime. Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra stated that the image, which was shared on October 2, went viral, inciting widespread public outrage.

An investigation traced the origins of the post to the two individuals from Bareilly district. After admitting their involvement, allegedly influenced by others, both have been detained with further inquiries in progress.

