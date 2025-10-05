U.S. Military's Controversial Caribbean Strikes

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the military has the necessary authorization for Caribbean strikes against vessels allegedly trafficking illegal drugs near Venezuela. The announcement was made during a Fox News segment on Sunday.

The United States recently conducted a strike that killed four people; it's the fourth such incident in recent times. Hegseth categorized the targeted boats as linked to foreign terrorist organizations, though he and President Donald Trump have not substantiated these claims with evidence. In previous communications, Trump informed Congress of a 'non-international armed conflict' with drug cartels, though he did not present new legal rationale.

Some critics argue that these strikes are part of Trump's effort to test the limits of his presidential powers. Legal experts have questioned why the military rather than the U.S. Coast Guard, the standard maritime law authority, is executing the strikes. Despite criticism, Trump stated on Sunday that the military presence has effectively stemmed drug trafficking in the region, with potential future steps under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)