Dramatic Police Encounter Ends with Wanted Criminal Naresh’s Demise

In a high-stakes encounter on Sunday, wanted criminal Naresh, aged 35, was fatally shot by police, bringing an end to an intense manhunt. Naresh, notorious for his involvement in a ₹2 crore cash van heist, had a bounty of ₹50,000 placed on him by authorities.

The confrontation occurred near the Halpura underpass within the Banipur forest, as Naresh allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers. One official's bulletproof vest safeguarded him from harm, although another officer was injured during the exchange. Ultimately, Naresh was neutralized and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Naresh's criminal record was extensive, with cases spanning robbery, arms violations, and drug offenses across various jurisdictions. Sunday's encounter concluded the chase as police recovered firearms and what is suspected to be part of the stolen cash. Forensic investigations are underway, confirming the dramatic end to this case.

