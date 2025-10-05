Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter Ends with Wanted Criminal Naresh’s Demise

Naresh, a criminal with a ₹50,000 bounty, was killed in a police encounter following a robbery. He was involved in a ₹2 crore heist from a cash van in Makhanpur. A police shootout in Banipur led to his deadly capture, ending a widespread manhunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:02 IST
Dramatic Police Encounter Ends with Wanted Criminal Naresh’s Demise
Naresh
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes encounter on Sunday, wanted criminal Naresh, aged 35, was fatally shot by police, bringing an end to an intense manhunt. Naresh, notorious for his involvement in a ₹2 crore cash van heist, had a bounty of ₹50,000 placed on him by authorities.

The confrontation occurred near the Halpura underpass within the Banipur forest, as Naresh allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers. One official's bulletproof vest safeguarded him from harm, although another officer was injured during the exchange. Ultimately, Naresh was neutralized and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Naresh's criminal record was extensive, with cases spanning robbery, arms violations, and drug offenses across various jurisdictions. Sunday's encounter concluded the chase as police recovered firearms and what is suspected to be part of the stolen cash. Forensic investigations are underway, confirming the dramatic end to this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

 Global
3
Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Lives

Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Lives

 Global
4
A Crackdown on Australia's Growing Illegal Tobacco Market

A Crackdown on Australia's Growing Illegal Tobacco Market

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025