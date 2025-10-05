Left Menu

Rajasthan's Notorious Drug Lord Kamlesh Captured Near Indo-Pak Border

The Rajasthan Police, in a joint operation with the state's ATS and ANTF, apprehended Kamlesh, a notorious criminal involved in drug trafficking. Kamlesh, who expanded the MD drug network in Rajasthan, was nabbed near the Indo-Pak border. His arrest revealed a well-organized gang structure across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal, Kamlesh, linked to several high-profile drug trafficking cases, was apprehended by Rajasthan Police near the Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer. This early morning arrest was a result of a coordinated effort between the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

Kamlesh, a resident of Dhorimanna in Barmer, carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 and was rapidly expanding his MD drug network across Rajasthan. Alongside his arrest, officials also recovered over Rs 1 lakh in cash, linked to drug sales. His criminal activities spanned three states, and he was previously arrested in Pune with significant narcotics.

Reports revealed Kamlesh operated with a gang that functioned in a corporate-style structure. Key roles were assigned to different members, including his brother Suresh and others managing logistics and operations. The police had been tracking Kamlesh for days before his capture, highlighting a well-executed surveillance strategy.

