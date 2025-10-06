Dr Jitendra Singh Unveils ESTIC-2025 to Drive India’s Innovation Vision for 2047

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the Curtain Raiser of the Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025) in New Delhi today. The three-day conclave, themed “Imagine, Innovate, Inspire for Viksit Bharat 2047”, is scheduled to be held from November 3–5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

The event marks the beginning of India’s first integrated science, technology, and innovation platform, aimed at uniting research, industry, academia, startups, and policymakers under a common vision—to build a knowledge-led, innovation-driven Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

A Platform for Collaboration and Vision

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh commended the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) and various scientific ministries for conceptualizing ESTIC-2025, calling it a “landmark initiative that brings together the entire innovation ecosystem under one roof.”

“In the last eleven years, India’s journey from being the 11th largest economy to the 4th has been powered by technology, innovation, and visionary leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Science and innovation have become the new engines of India’s economic and strategic transformation,” he said.

The Minister emphasized that ESTIC-2025 will focus on emerging and frontier technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, biotechnology, clean energy, and space technology, which are vital for India’s strategic autonomy and global leadership.

Transforming the Innovation Landscape

Highlighting India’s rising global stature in research and innovation, Dr. Singh shared that India now ranks sixth globally in patent filings and fourth in research publications, with projections indicating that India could surpass the United States in scientific publications by 2029.

He underscored the importance of nurturing young talent and startups, noting that the conclave would provide an opportunity for youth innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs to showcase their work, connect with mentors, and network with industry leaders.

“India’s demographic dividend must translate into an innovation dividend. ESTIC-2025 will empower young minds to lead the next wave of discovery, creativity, and problem-solving,” he said.

Dr. Singh further described the conclave as a “meeting of minds”, where scientists, policymakers, industrial leaders, and academia would come together to chart India’s scientific roadmap for the next two decades, advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

11 Thematic Sessions for a Technology-Led Future

ESTIC-2025 will feature 11 thematic sessions, curated by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, covering key areas that represent the frontier of technological progress. These include:

Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing

Semiconductor Manufacturing and Electronics

Clean and Renewable Energy Systems

Biotechnology and Life Sciences

Space and Atomic Technologies

Agricultural and Environmental Innovation

Health Technology, Education, and Human Capital Development

Dr. Singh noted that these sessions will not only showcase India’s scientific capabilities but will also help identify strategic policy interventions, foster cross-sector collaboration, and develop actionable frameworks for scaling innovation across sectors.

Whole-of-Government Approach to Innovation

Speaking at the event, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), emphasized that ESTIC-2025 embodies a “whole-of-government approach”, uniting 13 participating ministries and departments under a common mission.

“Innovation is no longer confined to laboratories. Through ESTIC-2025, we are embedding science and technology into every facet of national development—be it health, education, agriculture, energy, or environment. This convergence ensures that innovation directly benefits society and drives inclusive growth,” he said.

He added that the conclave will serve as a strategic platform to align innovation goals with national priorities, ensuring that India’s science and technology policies translate into measurable socio-economic outcomes.

ESTIC: A Convergence of Global and National Talent

Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, described ESTIC-2025 as a “new era of collaborative innovation” bringing together the scientific community, industry, academia, and international partners.

“ESTIC-2025 is not just an event—it is a movement to inspire change and innovation. With participation from Nobel laureates, global experts, researchers, and entrepreneurs, this platform will catalyze ideas that will shape the future of a Viksit Bharat,” Dr. Sood said.

He emphasized that the conclave will also promote cross-border research collaborations and knowledge exchange, making India a hub for global scientific partnerships.

Driving India’s “Quantum Leap” in Innovation

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded the event by reaffirming the government’s commitment to science-led national transformation, highlighting India’s shift from being a follower to a frontrunner in technology and innovation.

“From launching satellites to developing quantum processors, from genome editing to green hydrogen, India has demonstrated that its innovation ecosystem is capable of achieving world-class excellence. ESTIC-2025 will be a milestone in consolidating this progress,” he said.

Toward Viksit Bharat 2047

As India advances toward the centenary of its independence, ESTIC-2025 is envisioned as a strategic launchpad for achieving Viksit Bharat 2047—a future where science, technology, and innovation drive inclusive development, global leadership, and sustainable prosperity.

By integrating scientific research with policy, entrepreneurship, and industry participation, the conclave aims to position India as a global innovation powerhouse, ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.