Supreme Court Criticizes Israeli Businessman Over Custody Battle Involving Russian Daughters

The Supreme Court reprimanded Dror Shlomo Goldstein, an Israeli businessman, for residing in India and attempting to halt the repatriation of his daughters, who were rescued from a forest with their Russian mother. The court questioned Goldstein's parental claims, residency legality, and criticized his intentions as publicity-seeking.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Monday criticized Dror Shlomo Goldstein, an Israeli businessman residing in Goa, for his attempt to stop the repatriation of his two daughters to Russia. The girls, along with their Russian mother Nina Kutina, were rescued from living in a cave in a Karnataka forest.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi expressed their disapproval of Goldstein's actions, questioning his legal rights and residency status in India. Justice Kant remarked that India should not serve as a 'safe haven' for those without valid documents.

The Karnataka High Court had previously ordered the Union government to issue travel documents for the family's return to Russia. Justice Kant questioned the legitimacy of Goldstein's petition, while Justice Bagchi labeled it as seeking publicity, ultimately allowing its withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

