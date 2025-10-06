Unprecedented Attack on Judiciary: A Threat to India's Constitutional Integrity

The Congress on Monday condemned what it described as a shameful attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, stating that the incident reflects a society engulfed by hate and fanaticism. The event has been termed by the opposition party as a shocking breach of decorum and a worrying indicator of a new low in India's democratic history.

A 71-year-old lawyer almost hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai during a court proceeding, an act stopped only by court security. The Congress insists this is not just an attack on an individual but a sustained effort to undermine judicial institutions and silence dissenting voices. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi emphasized this was an attack on India's Constitution.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed outrage, condemning the act as unprecedented and disparaging. They highlighted a growing culture of impunity and hatred, blaming the current regime for normalizing such actions against independent institutions. Despite the incident's gravity, CJI Gavai remained composed and continued with legal hearings, urging others not to be distracted.

(With inputs from agencies.)