Left Menu

Lt Gen Asim Malik: Extended Tenure for Pakistan's Key Spy Chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik, currently serving as the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), will continue in his role beyond the expected retirement date. The ISI, a pivotal entity in Pakistan's security, is headed by Malik who is also the national security advisor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:42 IST
Lt Gen Asim Malik: Extended Tenure for Pakistan's Key Spy Chief
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Lt Gen Asim Malik, the current Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), will retain his position at the helm of the agency, according to a media report on Monday.

Despite being slated for retirement later this year, it remains unclear whether his army service will be formally extended or whether he will carry on in his present role after retirement.

Widely regarded as an adept officer within the Pakistan Army, Lt Gen Malik's extensive experience includes notable command roles and a prestigious educational background, highlighting his operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
2
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
3
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
4
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025