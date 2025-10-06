Lt Gen Asim Malik: Extended Tenure for Pakistan's Key Spy Chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik, the current Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), will retain his position at the helm of the agency, according to a media report on Monday.

Despite being slated for retirement later this year, it remains unclear whether his army service will be formally extended or whether he will carry on in his present role after retirement.

Widely regarded as an adept officer within the Pakistan Army, Lt Gen Malik's extensive experience includes notable command roles and a prestigious educational background, highlighting his operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)