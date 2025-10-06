Justice for Dalit Boy: CPI-M Demands Action Against Caste Atrocities

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has organized demonstrations in state districts demanding justice for a 12-year-old Dalit boy who reportedly took his own life after facing caste-based humiliation. Protesters gathered under the CPI-M banner in front of the deputy commissioner's office for justice.

Former party MLA Rakesh Singh and ex-Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan led the protest alongside the boy's father. Singh expressed outrage over such incidents occurring 78 years post-Independence. Dalit rights organizations also joined forces, advocating for justice and solidarity with the boy's family.

The CPI-M insists on action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused and compensation for the boy's family. They also highlighted increasing caste-based violence in the region, referencing recent attacks in Kullu. A memorandum of these demands was submitted to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)