Interim Relief Granted to HPAS Officer in Compromise Marriage Case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court provided interim protection from arrest to an administrative officer involved in a rape case under the pretext of marriage. The decision followed a compromise, where the officer and victim agreed to marry. The officer must assist with the police investigation and appear before the agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:42 IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer embroiled in allegations of rape under the pretext of marriage. The decision was made following the appearance of the alleged victim in court.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla issued the order after the woman informed the court that a compromise had been reached between her and the officer, agreeing to get married soon. Consequently, the court provided interim relief until October 16 and instructed the officer to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The officer's advocate, Hirdaya Ram, confirmed that he would join the police investigation. Earlier, the woman submitted a compromise deed, leading the court to schedule a hearing for the officer's anticipatory bail plea on October 6. A case of sexual intercourse under false marriage promises and criminal intimidation was initially registered against the officer.

