Shoe Attack on Chief Justice in Court: A Stark Warning

An unprecedented disruption marked the courtroom proceedings as an elderly lawyer attempted to assault Chief Justice of India BR Gavai by hurling a shoe. The incident, strongly condemned by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, underscores serious concerns about security and decorum within the judiciary.

The event unfolded in the Supreme Court when Rakesh Kishore, a 71-year-old lawyer, approached the dais and made the controversial attempt. The unexpected move prompted immediate action by alert security personnel, thwarting the attack before any harm could occur.

Reacting swiftly, the Bar Council of India suspended the advocate's license, reinforcing the principle that such acts are unacceptable in a democratic setup. Fadnavis emphasized the incompatibility of anti-social actions within the context of a governance framed by the Indian Constitution.

