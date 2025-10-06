Left Menu

Shoe Attack on Chief Justice in Court: A Stark Warning

In a disturbing incident, an elderly lawyer attempted to attack Chief Justice of India BR Gavai by throwing a shoe during court proceedings. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Bar Council strongly condemned the act, highlighting its incompatibility with a democratic society governed by the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:48 IST
Shoe Attack on Chief Justice in Court: A Stark Warning
attack
  • Country:
  • India

An unprecedented disruption marked the courtroom proceedings as an elderly lawyer attempted to assault Chief Justice of India BR Gavai by hurling a shoe. The incident, strongly condemned by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, underscores serious concerns about security and decorum within the judiciary.

The event unfolded in the Supreme Court when Rakesh Kishore, a 71-year-old lawyer, approached the dais and made the controversial attempt. The unexpected move prompted immediate action by alert security personnel, thwarting the attack before any harm could occur.

Reacting swiftly, the Bar Council of India suspended the advocate's license, reinforcing the principle that such acts are unacceptable in a democratic setup. Fadnavis emphasized the incompatibility of anti-social actions within the context of a governance framed by the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
2
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025